First City Capital Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,971.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,290 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $113,015,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $73,917,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $67,871,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,988,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $3.39 on Friday, hitting $427.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,277,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,609. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $371.33 and a 52 week high of $451.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $435.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.73.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

