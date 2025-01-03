First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

First City Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,813,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,777,935,000 after buying an additional 371,517 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,133,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,712,000 after purchasing an additional 120,614 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 29,435.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,190,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,355 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,901,000 after purchasing an additional 649,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 750,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.29. The company had a trading volume of 425,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,691. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.74. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $117.19 and a one year high of $166.47.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

