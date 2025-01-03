First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 507,627 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 480,984 shares.The stock last traded at $54.22 and had previously closed at $53.99.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 501.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,106,000. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 128.4% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

