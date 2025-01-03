First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,690 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 132.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 339,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,311,000 after purchasing an additional 30,856 shares in the last quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.60. 376,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,680. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $51.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

