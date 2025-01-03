First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the November 30th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Senior Loan ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

FTSL opened at $46.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.09. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.