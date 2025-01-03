Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $83.62 and last traded at $83.78, with a volume of 19887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Down 3.9 %

Institutional Trading of Fomento Económico Mexicano

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 9.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

