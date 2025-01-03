Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.73. 22,913,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 42,266,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on F

Ford Motor Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.