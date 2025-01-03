FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of FrontView REIT in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on FrontView REIT in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on FrontView REIT in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on FrontView REIT in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on FrontView REIT
FrontView REIT Trading Down 0.1 %
Insider Activity at FrontView REIT
In other news, major shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold 336,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $6,160,026.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,467,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,875,659.84. This represents a 18.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Preston acquired 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $66,339.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,213.60. This represents a 3,540.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
About FrontView REIT
FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FrontView REIT
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- MicroStrategy Feels Bitcoin’s Weight: 2 Smart Dips to Watch
Receive News & Ratings for FrontView REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FrontView REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.