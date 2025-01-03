FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Ondas Issued By Northland Capmk

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ondas in a report issued on Sunday, December 29th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore forecasts that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Ondas’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share.

Separately, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Ondas from $1.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Ondas Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONDS opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.43. Ondas has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $3.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $203.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.55.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Ondas had a negative net margin of 544.24% and a negative return on equity of 183.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ondas

In other news, Director Randy Seidl sold 21,359 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $27,553.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,621.77. This trade represents a 14.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ondas

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONDS. Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ondas by 9.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ondas by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ondas by 12.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 70,502 shares during the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

