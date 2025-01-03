Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Trading Up 1.7% – Time to Buy?

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.79. 23,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 204,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.76.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.10. The firm has a market cap of C$485.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.59, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 15.77.

In related news, Director Judith Mosely sold 49,500 shares of Galiano Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.81, for a total value of C$89,595.00. 23.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

