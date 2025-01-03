Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.15.

GERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised Geron to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Geron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $3.60 on Friday. Geron has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.97 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 682.48% and a negative return on equity of 67.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Geron will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Geron by 1,200.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in Geron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Geron during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

