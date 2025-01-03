Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 430,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 315,785 shares.The stock last traded at $2.34 and had previously closed at $2.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GETY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.61.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Getty Images

Getty Images Stock Up 5.2 %

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $912.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, Director Chinh Chu sold 17,122 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $68,659.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,846,814 shares in the company, valued at $39,485,724.14. This trade represents a 0.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 12,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $27,152.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,274.80. This trade represents a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,266,876 shares of company stock valued at $10,629,182. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 49,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 88,533 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Images by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,477 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Getty Images by 46.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 466,521 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Getty Images

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.