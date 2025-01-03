GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Trading Down 10.8% – Here’s Why

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 741,125 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 359% from the average daily volume of 161,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

GFG Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$39.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About GFG Resources

(Get Free Report)

GFG Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Montclerg gold project consisting of 5 patented and 110 unpatented mining claims located near the east of Timmins; the Pen gold project covers an area of approximately 475 square kilometers located near the southwest of the prolific gold district and town of Timmins; and the Dore gold project covers an area of approximately 212 square kilometers located in Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GFG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.