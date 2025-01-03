Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.43

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.4285 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $5.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd.

GPIQ stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.27. 107,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.96 million, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.82. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $50.80.

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

