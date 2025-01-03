Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.43

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.4285 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $5.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd.
Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
GPIQ stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.27. 107,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.96 million, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.82. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $50.80.
About Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.