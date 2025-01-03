GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the November 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF Stock Performance

GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 million, a P/E ratio of -572.30 and a beta of 2.84.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.62% of GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (AMZZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZZ was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.