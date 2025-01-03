Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GUG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,032. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.63. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $16.88.

