Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GOF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.40. 628,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,989. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $16.08.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.