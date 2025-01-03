Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE GOF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.40. 628,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,989. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $16.08.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

