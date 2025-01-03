Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) Trading Down 3% – Should You Sell?

Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.55. Approximately 417,622 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,172,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Hafnia from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Hafnia Trading Down 2.4 %

Hafnia Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.379 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Hafnia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hafnia

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Hafnia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hafnia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hafnia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hafnia during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hafnia in the third quarter worth $121,000.

Hafnia Company Profile

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

