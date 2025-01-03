Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00), with a volume of 112900656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Haydale Graphene Industries Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of £2.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 2.09.

About Haydale Graphene Industries

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers inks and coatings, resins, and fluids and masterbatches for use in composites and polymers; masterbatch and pre-preg composites, elastomers, and other nanomaterials; ceramycGuard, and advanced consulting services.

