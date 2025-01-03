Head-To-Head Review: NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) vs. Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX)

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) and NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.1% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of NRx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of NRx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lexaria Bioscience and NRx Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexaria Bioscience $464,278.00 86.08 -$5.80 million ($0.47) -4.87 NRx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$30.15 million ($2.14) -1.39

Profitability

Lexaria Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than NRx Pharmaceuticals. Lexaria Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NRx Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Lexaria Bioscience and NRx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexaria Bioscience -1,249.14% -86.10% -80.32% NRx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -449.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lexaria Bioscience and NRx Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexaria Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00 NRx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 1 3.25

Lexaria Bioscience presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 380.35%. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $31.67, suggesting a potential upside of 962.64%. Given NRx Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NRx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Lexaria Bioscience.

Risk & Volatility

Lexaria Bioscience has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NRx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NRx Pharmaceuticals beats Lexaria Bioscience on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods. The company's DehydraTECH is used with a range of active molecules encompassing fat-soluble vitamins, pain medications, hormones, PDE5 inhibitors, antivirals, oral nicotine and its analogs, and cannabinoids. Its DehydraTECH technology evaluates therapeutic indications, including hypertension, heart disease, and diabetes; and is suitable for a variety of product formats, such as pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over the counter, and consumer packaged goods. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior. The company has a partnership with Alvogen Inc. and Lotus Pharmaceutical Company; development and manufacturing agreement with Nephron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Alcami; license agreement with Apkarian Technologies; development and license agreement with Glytech; license agreement with Sarah Herzog Memorial Hospital. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

