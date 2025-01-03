Head to Head Survey: Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) and Its Competitors

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) is one of 23 public companies in the “Natural gas distribution” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Cheniere Energy Partners to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cheniere Energy Partners and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy Partners $8.93 billion $4.25 billion 12.02 Cheniere Energy Partners Competitors $15.01 billion $1.14 billion 19.32

Cheniere Energy Partners’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cheniere Energy Partners. Cheniere Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy Partners 31.28% -328.60% 13.93% Cheniere Energy Partners Competitors 1.82% -15.64% 0.53%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Cheniere Energy Partners and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Cheniere Energy Partners has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheniere Energy Partners’ competitors have a beta of 0.86, meaning that their average share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cheniere Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Cheniere Energy Partners pays out 67.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Natural gas distribution” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 48.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cheniere Energy Partners and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheniere Energy Partners 2 0 0 0 1.00 Cheniere Energy Partners Competitors 428 1046 877 36 2.22

Cheniere Energy Partners currently has a consensus price target of $50.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.25%. As a group, “Natural gas distribution” companies have a potential upside of 5.34%. Given Cheniere Energy Partners’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cheniere Energy Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Cheniere Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cheniere Energy Partners competitors beat Cheniere Energy Partners on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. It also owns a natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. is a subsidiary of Cheniere Energy, Inc.

