Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 196.24 ($2.43) and traded as high as GBX 214 ($2.65). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 214 ($2.65), with a volume of 396,579 shares changing hands.

HOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 310 ($3.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 310 ($3.84) to GBX 320 ($3.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 221.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 196.60. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,460.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08.

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

