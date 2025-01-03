Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $151.36 and traded as high as $158.97. Hyatt Hotels shares last traded at $156.98, with a volume of 264,120 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $145.50 to $157.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.21.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.31 and a 200 day moving average of $151.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $604,122.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at $927,622.02. This trade represents a 39.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. III Capital Management purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $871,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 49,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 30,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,483,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,574,000 after purchasing an additional 68,608 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

