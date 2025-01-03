Ibstock (LON:IBST) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 188.20 ($2.33) and traded as low as GBX 171.60 ($2.12). Ibstock shares last traded at GBX 176 ($2.18), with a volume of 77,346 shares.

Ibstock Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 187.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 183.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.91. The firm has a market cap of £688.47 million, a PE ratio of 8,740.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.34.

About Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

