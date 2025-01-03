Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 360.70 ($4.46) and traded as low as GBX 241.50 ($2.99). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 247 ($3.06), with a volume of 78,051 shares changing hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 560 ($6.93) to GBX 510 ($6.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a GBX 22.90 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.12%. This is a boost from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,032.26%.
Impax Asset Management was founded in 1998 and has been a pioneer in the development of investing in the transition to a more sustainable global economy. We are one of the largest investment managers dedicated to investing in sustainable markets globally.
We believe that capital markets will be shaped profoundly by global sustainability challenges, including climate change, pollution and essential investments in human capital, infrastructure and resource efficiency.
