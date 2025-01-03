Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Erste Group Bank raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

Infosys Price Performance

NYSE INFY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $22.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,810,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,446. Infosys has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $23.63. The company has a market cap of $93.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 25.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 34.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter worth $202,000. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

