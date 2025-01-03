Insider Buying: KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Major Shareholder Acquires 310,559 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2025

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALAGet Free Report) major shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 310,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,083,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,083.12. This trade represents a 40.18 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

KALA BIO Stock Performance

Shares of KALA BIO stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. KALA BIO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.50. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KALA BIO, Inc. will post -10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KALA BIO stock. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALAFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 443,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,000. KALA BIO makes up approximately 1.0% of SR One Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. SR One Capital Management LP owned 15.76% of KALA BIO as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of KALA BIO in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KALA

KALA BIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA)

Receive News & Ratings for KALA BIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KALA BIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.