Insider Buying: KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Major Shareholder Acquires 310,559 Shares of Stock

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 310,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,083,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,083.12. This trade represents a 40.18 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

KALA BIO Stock Performance

Shares of KALA BIO stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. KALA BIO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.50. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KALA BIO, Inc. will post -10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KALA BIO stock. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KALA BIO, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KALA Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 443,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,000. KALA BIO makes up approximately 1.0% of SR One Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. SR One Capital Management LP owned 15.76% of KALA BIO as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of KALA BIO in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

KALA BIO Company Profile

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

Featured Stories

