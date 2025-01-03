Insider Buying: NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Acquires 774 Shares of Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Lewis bought 774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 397 ($4.91) per share, for a total transaction of £3,072.78 ($3,803.42).

NatWest Group Price Performance

LON:NWG traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 402.60 ($4.98). The stock had a trading volume of 101,916,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,083,941. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 856.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. NatWest Group plc has a one year low of GBX 203.10 ($2.51) and a one year high of GBX 419.70 ($5.19). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 393.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 356.51.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 351 ($4.34).

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group is a UK-focused banking organisation, serving over 19 million customers, with business operations stretching across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.