Insider Selling: Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Insider Sells $1,849,220.64 in Stock

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) insider Todd M. Duchene sold 129,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $1,849,220.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,051,649 shares in the company, valued at $29,215,481.76. This trade represents a 5.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Core Scientific Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CORZ traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 12,175,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,007,646. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.42. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $18.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CORZ shares. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Core Scientific from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.46.

Institutional Trading of Core Scientific

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,266,000. Rush Island Management LP bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $32,221,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Core Scientific by 178.7% during the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,717,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,462 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,383,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,276,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,285 shares during the period.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

