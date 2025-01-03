Insider Selling: Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS) Insider Sells $98,999.76 in Stock

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 13,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $98,999.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,646,483.24. The trade was a 1.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 12,488 shares of Optex Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $87,540.88.

Optex Systems Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of OPXS opened at $6.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional Trading of Optex Systems

Optex Systems ( NASDAQ:OPXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Optex Systems had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 26.20%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Optex Systems stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,472 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of Optex Systems worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Optex Systems Company Profile

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

