Insider Selling: Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Major Shareholder Sells 5,371 Shares of Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Park Lp Genesis II sold 5,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $96,731.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,598,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,810,988.56. This trade represents a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Park Lp Genesis II also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 27th, Park Lp Genesis II sold 89,870 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $1,526,891.30.
Redwire Stock Up 3.5 %
RDW opened at $17.04 on Friday. Redwire Co. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwire
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut Redwire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Redwire from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Redwire
About Redwire
Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Redwire
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 Legacy Tech Companies Reemerging as AI Leaders
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Analysts’ Favorite Cybersecurity Stocks: 3 Top Picks
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Analysts Are Bullish: 3 Tech Giants With Upgraded Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.