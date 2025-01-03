Insider Selling: Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Major Shareholder Sells 5,371 Shares of Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Park Lp Genesis II sold 5,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $96,731.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,598,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,810,988.56. This trade represents a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Park Lp Genesis II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Park Lp Genesis II sold 89,870 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $1,526,891.30.

RDW opened at $17.04 on Friday. Redwire Co. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Redwire in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Redwire during the second quarter worth about $74,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Redwire during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Redwire by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Redwire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

RDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut Redwire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Redwire from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

