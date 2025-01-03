Insider Selling: Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Insider Sells 10,334 Shares of Stock

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) insider Eyal C. Attar sold 10,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $12,917.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,439 shares in the company, valued at $101,798.75. This represents a 11.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Vor Biopharma stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $76.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). As a group, equities analysts predict that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VOR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vor Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 177.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31,333 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 51.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 27,597 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

