Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO William Lewis Sells 18,750 Shares

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $1,309,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,885,606.40. This represents a 4.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insmed alerts:

On Thursday, December 19th, William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $1,310,812.50.

Insmed Stock Down 0.1 %

INSM stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,072. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $80.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.64 and a 200 day moving average of $72.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Insmed by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 71.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.4% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INSM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insmed

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.