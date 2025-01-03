Integrated Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Integrated Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,000. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of Integrated Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 198.1% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOG traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.10. 9,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,251. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.02. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $94.96 and a 1-year high of $124.73.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.