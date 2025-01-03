Integrated Capital Management LLC Sells 35,427 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Integrated Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,427 shares during the quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,785. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day moving average of $63.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.2268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

