Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0646 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.15. 129,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,876. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

