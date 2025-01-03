Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. 320,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,023. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

