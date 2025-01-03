Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 114,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 122,130 shares.The stock last traded at $31.08 and had previously closed at $30.91.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $664.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.70.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0353 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQJ. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $23,579,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $17,089,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $514,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

