Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 114,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 122,130 shares.The stock last traded at $31.08 and had previously closed at $30.91.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $664.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.70.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0353 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.
