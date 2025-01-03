Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of VPV stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 28,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,493. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99.

Insider Activity at Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

In other Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 56,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $618,762.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,826,905 shares in the company, valued at $31,124,224.05. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 253,434 shares of company stock worth $2,790,263 over the last three months.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.