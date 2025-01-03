Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for January 3rd (CDXC, DEA, EOG, EQNR, GLRE, HPE, HWBK, INFY, LMT, NLST)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, January 3rd:
ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Spire (NYSE:SR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
