Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for January 3rd (CDXC, DEA, EOG, EQNR, GLRE, HPE, HWBK, INFY, LMT, NLST)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, January 3rd:

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Get ChromaDex Co alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Spire (NYSE:SR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.