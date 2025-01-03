iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.12, but opened at $52.55. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF shares last traded at $52.60, with a volume of 226,856 shares trading hands.
iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI South Korea ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,964.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000.
About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF
iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.
