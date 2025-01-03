iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,276,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,266.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 253,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,305,000 after acquiring an additional 234,524 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,815,000 after acquiring an additional 213,637 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 455.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 157,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,952,000 after acquiring an additional 129,521 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4,142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after purchasing an additional 120,968 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

MTUM stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.98. 920,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.92 and its 200 day moving average is $201.42. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

