iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Shares Sold by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp reduced its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYM traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $128.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.55 and a 200-day moving average of $143.17. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $128.19 and a 1 year high of $153.55.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.