iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) is First Citizens Financial Corp’s 5th Largest Position

First Citizens Financial Corp trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF makes up 3.5% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,604,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,288,000 after purchasing an additional 61,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 331.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 424,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,429,000 after acquiring an additional 326,233 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 302,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,648,000 after acquiring an additional 26,349 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6,271.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 222,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after acquiring an additional 219,257 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.84. 115,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,111. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.64. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $66.59.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.