iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 29,435.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,190,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,355 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,901,000 after buying an additional 649,192 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4,550.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 553,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,914,000 after purchasing an additional 541,550 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 572,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,174,000 after acquiring an additional 527,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,410,000.

NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $117.19 and a 52-week high of $166.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.14 and a 200-day moving average of $152.74.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

