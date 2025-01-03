Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Trading Down 10% – Here’s What Happened

Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE – Get Free Report) dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Approximately 344,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 427% from the average daily volume of 65,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

Jade Road Investments Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £689,747.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 16.98, a quick ratio of 58.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.67.

Jade Road Investments Company Profile

Jade Road Investments Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital companies. The firm is sector agnostic and prefers to invest in energy, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, utilities, and real estate.

