Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and traded as high as $23.00. Jiangsu Expressway shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 28,654 shares.

Jiangsu Expressway Stock Down 4.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average of $20.45.

About Jiangsu Expressway

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited engages in investment, construction, operation, and management of toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Yanjiang Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, Changyi Expressway, Yichang Expressway, and Wufengshan Bridge.

