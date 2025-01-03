John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Declares Dividend of $0.14

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE HTD traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $22.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,066. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.01. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $23.88.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

