jvl associates llc Sells 359 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

jvl associates llc cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of jvl associates llc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Tcwp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,591,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Somnio Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Somnio Financial Group LLC now owns 42,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,665,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $3.23 on Friday, hitting $266.97. The company had a trading volume of 378,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,638. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $224.86 and a 12-month high of $285.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

