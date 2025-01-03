KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Shares Up 11.2% – Should You Buy?

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) shares were up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 9,689,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 29,550,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

KULR Technology Group Stock Up 18.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $859.02 million, a P/E ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 3.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KULR Technology Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in KULR Technology Group by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 479,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

